VERY HOT & HUMID, THEN ANOTHER ROUND OF STORMS

After a round of early morning severe thunderstorms, much of the rest of the morning and early afternoon will simply see sunshine and some clouds. A second round of strong to severe storms will be likely this evening through late tonight. These storms, much like this morning, will include damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. In addition hail is possible, and a tornado cannot be completely ruled out. The likely time frame for these storms is 7 PM through 4 AM.

It will also be very hot and muggy today. Temperatures rise to the low 90s today and the dew point into the middle 70s. The heat index will be around 100-105°. Avoid strenuous activity in the heat and stay hydrated. Also, try to stay in the shade when outdoors.

After the storms end tomorrow morning, skies will gradually clear and become mostly sunny. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot tomorrow, but will be in the middle to low 80s. It will gradually feel less humid throughout the day.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4'

SUNDAY: SW/NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

SATURDAY: Hot, breezy, and very humid... heat index may reach 100°. AM storms then a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Strong thunderstorms likely. See above narrative. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Early thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Warm and humid, but the humidity should drop through the day. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly humid. Spotty showers NORTH? HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Feeling muggier with partly cloudy skies. Spotty PM storms develop... especially WEST. HIGH: 85

