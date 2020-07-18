STRONG STORMS EXPECTED TONIGHT

It's a First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat indices, that could top 100 degrees, and a round of strong/severe late night storms. While spotty storms could pop up during the afternoon and evening, organized and more widespread storms are more likely later tonight. Any storm that develops has the potential to become severe given the high heat and humidity.

A complex of storms should develop to our northwest and track into eastern Wisconsin late tonight. Storms may not get into central Wisconsin until 10 p.m. to midnight. They'll track east with time, and should push through the Fox Valley early Sunday morning. Storms will exit the area by 2-4 a.m. The primary severe threat will be damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph. Heavy rain will also accompany any storms. Isolated storms could produce large hail, and a tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

It will be a very muggy night with lows holding in the 70s. A breezy west wind should develop on Sunday... leading to lower humidity as the day wears on. It should still be warm with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Monday will be a little cooler and only slightly humid. Highs should be close to 80 early in the new week. Temperatures and the humidity should trend up by next weekend. There will be a chance for PM storms Tuesday and again on Friday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 10 A.M. SUNDAY

SUNDAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3'

MONDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms likely... could be strong/severe. Very muggy. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Early thunder, then a mostly sunny afternoon. Warm and humid, but the humidity should drop through the day. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly humid. Spotty showers NORTH? HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Feeling muggier with partly cloudy skies. Scattered PM storms develop. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Early showers then a mix of sun and clouds. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 87

