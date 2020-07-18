Pole vaulting athletes compete for personal best

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Pole vaulters of all ages came from all over Wisconsin and even Minnesota to take part in an open pole vault meet in Ashwaubenon on Saturday.

The remainder of the WIAA track season abruptly ended due to coronavirus concerns, and AP Vaulting, Incorporated says they wanted athletes to get the chance to compete after all the training athletes have put in so far.

Athletes from middle school up to college level were allowed to compete at the meet and try for their best vault yet.

“Kids all lost their high school season basically, and they are just dying to vault. We wanted to get something together, kind of a fundraiser for us and an opportunity for them and some of the high school are allowing if they break the school record, it will count,” said Steve Buss, a Coach and Board Member of AP Vaulting, Inc.

The deadline to set a new record for the season is July 31.

