Man captures video of chatty loons on Wisconsin lake

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s nothing like the sight, or sound, of a loon on the water.

Now try multiplying that sight and sound by about a dozen.

That’s exactly what Michael Jordan did on video earlier this month,, when he filmed a group of loons on Beaver Dam Lake near Cumberland, Wisconsin.

The minute-long video, which was posted to Facebook on July 9, has been shared hundreds of times.

Jordan captioned the video as “Quite the loon coffee talk this morning”.

You can watch the full video above.

