Man captures video of chatty loons on Wisconsin lake

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s nothing like the sight, or sound, of a loon on the water.

Now try multiplying that sight and sound by about a dozen.

That’s exactly what Michael Jordan did on video earlier this month,, when he filmed a group of loons on Beaver Dam Lake near Cumberland, Wisconsin.

The minute-long video, which was posted to Facebook on July 9, has been shared hundreds of times.

Jordan captioned the video as “Quite the loon coffee talk this morning”.

