Man arrested following Neenah homicide investigation

Donald Billings
Donald Billings(Neenah Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they have arrested a man after investigating a murder in Neenah last month.

On Saturday, Neenah police announced Donald Billings, 34, was arrested for allegedly killing Adam David Baith.

Police say Baith was shot and killed on Adams Street between South Western Avenue and South Lake Street on June 22nd.

Neenah Police were called to a report of a shooting on the 900 block of Adams Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Baith was found dead in a home.

