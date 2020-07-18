Advertisement

Hundreds of WPS customers without power following morning storms

Outages ranged from Wausau to Door County, as well as to Minocqua
Power outages
Power outages
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of Wisconsin Public Service customers are without power Saturday afternoon after strong storms moved through the northern half of the state during the morning.

According to the company’s online outage map, as of 12:30 p.m., outages ranged from Marathon to Door County, and as far north as Minocqua.

As of this publication, there were 125 customers without power in Marinette County, 185 in Menominee County, 208 in Oconto County, 17 customers in Forest County and 341 customers in Door County.

Company officials say the following counties are affected:

  • Door
  • Florence
  • Forest
  • Langlade
  • Marinette
  • Menominee
  • Oconto
  • Oneida
  • Vilas

An estimated restoration time wasn’t immediately available.

More storms are predicted for Saturday night - stay with Action 2 News as we track the system on-air, online and on our mobile weather app.

