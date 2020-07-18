Advertisement

Fond du Lac man gets 9 years in prison for shooting man in the leg

He was charged with attempted homicide but a jury found him guilty of lesser crimes
Photo provided by Fond du Lac Police Dept.
Photo provided by Fond du Lac Police Dept.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - 26-year-old Mohamed Elmhdati was sentenced Friday to 9 years in prison followed by 9 years of extended supervision for shooting a man in the leg last year.

Elmhdati was charged with attempted homicide and armed robbery, but the jury found him guilty of lesser crimes, including first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon, first degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm at another, and discharging a firearm within 100 feet of a building.

District Attorney Eric Toney said in a statement, “The jury’s split verdicts appear to reflect that they believed Elmhdati intentionally shot the victim but did not intend to kill him and that Elmhdati was attempting to reclaim his own property, therefore an armed robbery was not committed.”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police he was with his 5-year-old daughter on February 26, 2019, when Elmhdati confronted him. Elmhdati accused him of taking a package that didn’t belong to him. Elmhdati snatched the child’s backpack, pointed the gun at the victim’s leg and shot him. The bullet went through the leg. The victim told police about a suspicion Elmhdati’s girlfriend was receiving drugs through packages in the mail.

Elmhdati was arrested the next day after a brief standoff and negotiations with a SWAT team.

Toney said Elmhdati did not have a previous criminal record.

