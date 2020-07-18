Family: Bicyclist suffered serious brain injury in Green Bay hit-and-run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a bicyclist severely injured in a hit-and-run this week says he suffered a serious brain injury in the crash.

Jordan Krebsky’s family says he remains in critical condition while in intensive care.

According to his GoFundMe page, Krebsky has already had surgery but continues to see complications.

Early Wednesday morning at 4:55, Green Bay police officers were called about a man in the street at the intersection of Amy St. and Bellevue St.

The family says Krebsky was cycling to work when he was hit.

Police haven’t released information about a suspect vehicle.

UPDATE: Streets have reopened The incident occurred on 07/15/2020 around 4:55am. The victim was transported to a local... Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.