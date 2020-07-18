Day cares anticipate more changes as districts announce reopening plans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The coronavirus pandemic has caused many of us to change our routines.

For day cares, the changes are still taking place as they try to anticipate how many more children will return for care this fall.

At Encompass, children are in smaller groups to help practice social distancing, and are learning how to keep their germs to themselves.

“Simple things like coughing into their elbow are always things we try to teach children, washing their hands frequently as well is something we’ve always worked with children,” said Sue Vincent, executive director.

Vincent is working with a different group of people, school administrators, on how school will look in the fall and what it will mean for the programs Encompass provides.

“We do provide 4-year-old kindergarten for the Green Bay, West De Pere, and Pulaski School Districts. So, whatever protocol they ask us to do, we’ll do that to make sure we’re keeping kids as safe as possible,” said Vincent.

Part of that is getting kids too and from school.

“I know there’s been a lot of conversation about keeping spaces in buses. If that’s not possible for us, because of the number of children we need to transport, we’ll probably be asking children to mask while on the buses and in close contact,” said Vincent.

At Just 4 Kids Child Care Center, leaders are working on how they could accommodate more kids if school districts choose a hybrid model of learning.

“Normally, during the day during the school year, we just have children from six weeks to five in the building, depending on their 4K situation. So, now we’ll have more children who are older, so we’re going to have to figure out how to keep them separated,” said Jill Klapper, director at the East Green Bay location.

She says one way they can do that is by utilizing extra classroom space.

“In there, we would have study areas where each kid could have their own space to work on their homework they need to do. If they have to go online, if they have to view something from their teacher, we’re going to try to set that up for them.”

The daycare just started letting parents back into the building to pick up their kids, but are requiring them to wear masks. Parents who bring their kids to the Packerland location must still wait outside to meet their kids.

At Encompass, parents are strongly encouraged to wear masks when they come inside to pick up or drop off their kids. Vincent also asks parents to limit that time to five minutes to accommodate social distancing.

