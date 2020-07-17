Advertisement

Woodruff named opening day starter for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff throws during a practice session Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Friday that right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff will start when Milwaukee begins the season July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Woodruff said he hoped there are more to come.

In addition, Counsell also announced on Friday that Brett Anderson would start Game 2 if a blister on his hand fully heals.

