Woodruff named opening day starter for Brewers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Friday that right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff will start when Milwaukee begins the season July 24 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Woodruff said he hoped there are more to come.

In addition, Counsell also announced on Friday that Brett Anderson would start Game 2 if a blister on his hand fully heals.

