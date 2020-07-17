Wisconsin passes 40,000 coronavirus cases -- adds 10,000 in 2 weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Since February 5, more than 40,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than 700,000 have tested negative. More than 4,000 people needed treatment in a hospital.

Friday’s report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Service tallied 880 more positive results out of 13,407 tests, or 6.56%. That’s up slightly from Thursday’s 6.31% and continues that metric’s upward trend. Fifty-five of Wisconsin’s 72 counties added to their case numbers, including 16 with double- or triple-digit increases.

The state says 8,411 patients’ cases are still active, meaning they haven’t been cleared from isolation. That’s 20.8% of cases, the same as yesterday. The percentage is up from 18% on July 8.

It took 14 days for Wisconsin to add 10,000 new cases. It took 26 days to rise from 10,000 to 20,000 cases and 28 days to rise from 20,000 to 30,000.

Sixty-three more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since yesterday. There are now 331 patients in hospitals with 96 in intensive care units, 8 more than yesterday.

Deaths in Brown, Marathon and Milwaukee counties raised the death toll to 833. Walworth County’s death toll was revised from 19 to 18.

The death toll represents 2.1% of known cases, a metric which has held steady for two days. This is in part the result of a growing number of younger adults being infected, who are less likely to suffer severe effects of the coronavirus and require hospitalization but may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Age group % of positive tests % of hospitalizations % of deaths 0-9 3 3 0 10-19 9 2 0 20-29 25 3 1 30-39 17 5 1 40-49 15 8 3 50-59 14 12 7 60-69 9 23 17 70-79 5 39 25 80-89 3 44 25 90+ 1 36 20

Wisconsin now has 83 public and private labs with a capacity of completing 24,162 tests per day.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 49 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 10 cases (+2)

Barron - 66 cases (+7) (1 death)

Bayfield - 12 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 3,407 cases (+14) (45 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 19 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 5 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 176 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 151 cases

Clark - 130 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 141 cases (+10) (1 death)

Crawford - 46 cases

Dane – 3,365 cases (+64) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 557 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Door - 70 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 66 cases

Dunn - 60 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 371 cases (+5) (1 death)

Florence - 6 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 418 cases (+8) (6 deaths)

Forest - 49 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 236 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Green - 114 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 44 cases

Iowa - 47 cases

Iron - 24 cases (1 deaths)

Jackson - 36 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 405 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 69 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,893 cases (+31) (47 deaths)

Kewaunee - 86 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 646 cases (+18)

Lafayette - 85 cases (+1)

Langlade - 11 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 31 cases (+6)

Manitowoc - 180 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marathon - 343 cases (+17) (2 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 139 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 56 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 10 cases (+1)

Milwaukee - 15,363 cases (+306) (404 deaths) (+1)

Monroe - 156 cases (+8) (1 death)

Oconto - 108 cases (+4)

Oneida - 40 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 750 cases (+22) (10 deaths)

Ozaukee – 360 cases (+15) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 19 cases

Pierce - 123 cases (+7)

Polk - 75 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 266 cases (+3)

Price – 9 cases

Racine - 2,519 cases (+56) (66 deaths)

Richland - 18 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,124 cases (+21) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 13 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 201 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 17 cases (+2)

Shawano - 107 cases (+1)

Sheboygan – 368 cases (+28) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 316 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 29 cases (+3)

Trempealeau - 219 cases (+6)

Vernon - 43 cases (+1)

Vilas - 18 cases (+1)

Walworth – 858 cases (+32) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 6 cases

Washington - 535 cases (+16) (19 deaths)

Waukesha - 2,022 cases (+72) (40 deaths)

Waupaca - 205 cases (+3) (13 deaths)

Waushara - 50 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 817 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Wood - 124 cases (+4) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 19 cases

Delta - 34 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 24 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 20 cases (+5) (1 deaths)

Houghton – 26 cases (+1)

Iron - 8 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 95 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 49 cases (+3)

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 7 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

