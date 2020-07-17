Advertisement

Vice President to discuss ‘dangers of socialism’ in Ripon visit

Ripon is a symbolic place for the speech. The city is known as “the birthplace of the Republican Party.”
Pence is set to give an address at Ripon College. July 17, 2020.
Pence is set to give an address at Ripon College. July 17, 2020.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Vice President Mike Pence will discuss the “dangers of socialism” during a speech at Ripon College Friday, according to the Trump Campaign.

The campaign says the vice president will “give a major address” about the “extreme Sanders-Biden agenda.” That appears to be a reference to Democratic nominee Joe Biden teaming up with former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders for a joint task force on fighting climate change.

Ripon College says masks/face coverings will be required at the speech. The college says there’s been “intense discussion” about the vice president’s visit.

“Colleges are places where good and bad ideas are aired. Ripon prides itself on different political points of view. The VPOTUS’ visit has already provoked intense discussions that will last for months,” the college wrote on Twitter. “The College hears the disapproval and disappointment expressed by some. Your voices are heard. Voices of support have also been heard.”

Air Force Two is scheduled to land in Oshkosh around 10:30 a.m. From there, the vice president will travel to Ripon for the 11:30 a.m. speech. Action 2 News will carry both Air Force Two and the speech online and on our Facebook page.

Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for making campaign stops that focus on politics over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden Campaign released this statement:

“As we continue to confront the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment is at its highest level since the Great Depression, hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites are out of work, and Donald Trump’s horrible economic policies have harmed Wisconsin at every turn. From farmers who have been forced to file for bankruptcy during the pandemic to union workers in the Fox Valley, people across the state have been left in the dust by an administration that has only rewarded the wealthy and well connected.

“Now, the Trump campaign is once again sending Vice President Mike Pence to the Badger State to do damage control for this administration’s historic failure of leadership. As VP Pence attempts to gloss over the Trump administration’s bungled response to the pandemic, the choice for Wisconsin voters could not be more clear. Instead of propping up the wealthy and powerful, Joe Biden will ensure we reopen safely, get relief to those in need, and help us Build Back Better by creating millions of good-paying jobs and supporting working families across the Badger State.”

Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield

“These campaign stops, these stops during election time aren’t helping people who are out of work,” says Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D). “They’re not helping people struggling to pay the bills and struggling to pay rent, and they are certainly not helping people combat COVID-19.” CLICK HERE for more of our conversation with Barnes.

From Ripon, the vice president will travel to Onalaska to discuss the trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

