TWO ROUNDS OF STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY

Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with the threat of strong-to-severe storms in the morning, and then again late at night. Thunderstorms are ongoing well to our northwest this evening. That complex of storms will drop into the Northwoods Saturday morning around daybreak. The greatest potential for strong storms will be along and to the north of Hwy. 64. Heavy rain is possible and the primary severe threat is posed by damaging winds.

Storms should exit by mid-morning and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. It’s going to be a hot, breezy, and muggy day with highs into lower 90s away from Lake Michigan. Dew points should rise into the mid 70s. As a result, the heat index tomorrow will be around 100°. In high heat like this it’s important to avoid strenuous activity during the heat of the day, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Much of the afternoon will be dry, but we’ll be watching for another complex of storms arriving from the northwest late Saturday night. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding, and damaging wind will once again pose the highest risk of severe weather. Storms may not move into northern areas until after 8-9 p.m. They’ll track towards the southeast and should be exiting the area by dawn Sunday.

Sunday will still be muggy, although the humidity should drop through the day. It won’t be as hot either with highs staying in the mid 80s. Because of the mugginess, lows tonight and Saturday night will be in the 70s. It should be feeling a bit more comfortable on Monday as lows dip back into the low-to-mid 60s. It will feel slightly humid for the early week with highs generally in the lower half of the 80s through Thursday. Monday should be dry, but scattered storms will develop Tuesday and linger into Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity should trend back up towards the end of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4'

SUNDAY: SW/NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Quite humid with clouds increasing late. Thunder towards daybreak... especially NORTH. Some storms could be strong. LOW: 72

SATURDAY: Hot, breezy, and very humid... heat index may reach 100°. AM storms NORTH then a mix of sun and clouds. Strong thunderstorms possible again at NIGHT. HIGH: 91 LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Early thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Warm and humid, but the humidity should drop through the day. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Slightly humid. Spotty showers NORTH? HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Feeling muggier with partly cloudy skies. Spotty PM storms develop... especially WEST. HIGH: 85

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.