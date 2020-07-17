Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer charged with reckless homicide in Brown County drug overdose

Nathaniel Williams is charged with reckless homicide in the drug overdose death of a Bellevue woman in August, 2019
Nathaniel Williams is charged with reckless homicide in the drug overdose death of a Bellevue woman in August, 2019(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Chicago man suspected of selling drugs to a woman who overdosed last year was back in Brown County court Thursday on a first-degree reckless homicide charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Nathaniel Williams, 26, provided drugs to a woman who passed out in her Bellevue apartment on August 24 and died the next day. An autopsy determined she died from the combined effects of heroin and meth, but the deputy medical examiner said the heroin alone would have killed her.

Her boyfriend, who found her slumped over in her apartment and called 911, said she was a drug user in the past but he didn’t know she was still using drugs.

Investigators found a plastic baggie containing a powder that included heroin, along with drug paraphernalia, and Facebook messages between the victim and Williams setting up a meeting at a store in Green Bay. Deputies contacted Williams, who told them he’s always lived in Chicago but knew some women in Green Bay. He also said he never used his Facebook account but several people had access to his phone.

Investigators say they got a statement from a woman who says she introduced Williams and the victim after Williams asked if she knew anybody who wanted heroin.

Williams eventually told investigators he did meet the victim at the store. He said he saw a bag fall out of a man’s pocket. He picked it up and thought it was cocaine, and sold it to the woman for $20.

The reckless homicide charge carries up to 40 years in prison if convicted. In addition to reckless homicide, Williams is charged with manufacturing or delivering heroin.

