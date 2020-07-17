STORMY WEEKEND WITH HIGH HEAT AND HUMIDITY

Temperatures are heating up and the dew points have been on the rise. Highs today will rise to the middle and upper 80s, then the low 90s tomorrow. The heat index tomorrow will be around 100°. In high heat like this it’s important to avoid strenuous activity during the heat of the day, and take frequent breaks. The temperatures fall back to the 80s Sunday.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, but a few isolated thundershowers are possible. They’ll dissipate later this evening.

Late tonight strong thunderstorms will develop to our northwest, they’ll push into northeast Wisconsin around daybreak bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts. The storms clear Saturday morning leaving the rest of the day under some partly sunny skies, at which point it becomes hot and humid. A second round of storms develops later Saturday night and continues into early Sunday morning. This round will also hold the potential for damaging wind gusts and additionally heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding. In some instances we could end up with training, where storms continue to move over the same area (like boxcars on a train). Due to the threat of severe weather Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and humid. HIGH: 88 (heat index: low 90s)

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Quite humid. Thunder towards daybreak. LOW: 73

SATURDAY: Hot and humid... Heat index may reach 100°. Variable clouds and sun, with strong thunderstorms early, and again at NIGHT. HIGH: 91 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Early thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy and less humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.