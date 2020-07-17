Advertisement

Pink Flamingo fundraiser tops $100,000

The Pink Flamingo Classic announced Thursday that it had raised $108,278 for its annual fundraiser.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A global pandemic will not slow down the generosity of people in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Pink Flamingo Classic announced Thursday that it had raised $108,278 for its annual fundraiser. This is despite cancelling their big event--the slow-pitch softball tournament--due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit supports groups and organizations in the City of De Pere. It also boosts Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

You can donate here: http://dpflamingos.com/make-a-donation/

In May, the Pink Flamingos announced that instead of a softball tournament, they would hold a fundraiser through donations, online sales, team challenges and community challenges.

Organizers said they raised more than $1,200 in the first day.

