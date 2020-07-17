Pink Flamingo fundraiser tops $100,000
The Pink Flamingo Classic announced Thursday that it had raised $108,278 for its annual fundraiser.
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A global pandemic will not slow down the generosity of people in Northeast Wisconsin.
The Pink Flamingo Classic announced Thursday that it had raised $108,278 for its annual fundraiser. This is despite cancelling their big event--the slow-pitch softball tournament--due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The non-profit supports groups and organizations in the City of De Pere. It also boosts Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
You can donate here: http://dpflamingos.com/make-a-donation/
In May, the Pink Flamingos announced that instead of a softball tournament, they would hold a fundraiser through donations, online sales, team challenges and community challenges.
Organizers said they raised more than $1,200 in the first day.
Kristyn Allen has live reports on this amazing effort on Action 2 News This Morning.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.