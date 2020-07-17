Advertisement

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

In this July 10, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Fla. Defense leaders are weighing a new policy that would bar the display of the Confederate flag at department facilities without actually mentioning its name, several U.S. officials said Thursday, July 16. Esper discussed the new plan with senior leaders this week.
In this July 10, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Fla. Defense leaders are weighing a new policy that would bar the display of the Confederate flag at department facilities without actually mentioning its name, several U.S. officials said Thursday, July 16. Esper discussed the new plan with senior leaders this week.(Evan Vucci | AP)
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn’t mention the word ban or that specific flag. The policy, laid out in a memo released Friday, was described by officials as a creative way to bar the flag’s display without openly contradicting or angering President Donald Trump, who has defended people’s rights to display it.

Signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday night, the memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed at military installations. The Confederate flag is not among them — thus barring its display without singling it out in a "ban." Details of the policy were first reported by the AP.

"We must always remain focused on what unifies us, our sworn oath to the Constitution and our shared duty to defend the nation," Esper's memo states. "The flags we fly must accord with the military imperatives of good order and discipline, treating all our people with dignity and respect, and rejecting divisive symbols."

Acceptable flags listed in the memo include the U.S. and state banners, flags of other allies and partners, the widely displayed POW/MIA flag and official military unit flags.

Confederate flags, monuments and military base names have become a national flashpoint in the weeks since the death of George Floyd. Protesters decrying racism have targeted Confederate monuments in multiple cities. Some state officials are considering taking them down, but they face vehement opposition in some areas.

According to a Defense Department official familiar with the matter, the decision not to name a specific prohibited flag was to ensure the policy would be apolitical and could withstand potential legal challenges based on free speech. The official said the White House is aware of the new policy.

Trump has flatly rejected any notion of changing base names, and has defended the flying of the Confederate flag, saying it's a freedom of speech issue.

According to Esper's memo, the display of unauthorized flags — such as the Confederate banner carried during the Civil War — is acceptable in museums, historical exhibits, works of art or other educational programs.

The Marine Corps has already banned the Confederate flag. Gen. David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps, directed his commanders in early June to remove public displays of the Confederate battle flag. That flag, which some embrace as a symbol of heritage, "carries the power to inflame feelings of division" and can weaken the unit cohesion that combat requires, Berger said.

Military commands in South Korea and Japan quickly followed suit. The new policy does not affect or rescind those bans.

The other three military services were all moving to enact similar bans, but they paused when Esper made it known he wanted a consistent policy across the whole department. Now they will instead issue this new policy to their troops and employees.

Defense leaders have for weeks been tied in knots over the incendiary issue of banning the Confederate flag,

An early draft of the Defense Department plan banned display of the Confederate flag, saying the prohibition would preserve "the morale of our personnel, good order and discipline within the military ranks and unit cohesion." That version was shelved, and officials have been struggling since then to come up with a policy that would have the same effect but not create political havoc.

Esper discussed the matter with senior leaders during a meeting Wednesday, including some of the legal issues surrounding a variety of bans, which some officials believe could be challenged in court.

The final version is a compromise that enables Esper to enact a ban that passes legal muster and gives military leaders what they want, but doesn't infuriate the commander in chief.

According to the official, the new policy doesn't undo the bans already in place, and service chiefs and secretaries will still be able to enact additional more stringent policies restricting symbols they believe are divisive and harmful to unit cohesion. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss decisions not yet made public.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that he is still working on a policy that would remove all divisive symbols from Army installations.

He didn’t mention the flag, but said, “we would have any divisive symbols on a no-fly list.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, won’t retire

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s being treated for cancer recurrence, but she plans to stay on the Supreme Court.

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Coronavirus

Small business owners hit hard amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Small businesses face daunting struggle during coronavirus pandemic.

National

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

Latest News

National

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that federal officers were detaining people who weren’t near federal property.

National Politics

Jamaal Bowman topples US Rep. Engel in NY Democratic primary

Updated: 56 minutes ago
By defeating Eliot Engel, Jamaal Bowman replicated the success of democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated another powerful New York City Democrat, Joe Crowley, in a neighboring congressional district two years ago.

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

News

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan calls for the district’s 75,000 students to begin online instruction on Aug. 17 or Sept. 1, depending on their school calendar.

National

Watch a New Jersey transit officer revive a baby born at a train station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
A New Jersey Transit Police officer took live-saving actions Tuesday to revive a baby born at a train station, and it was captured on bodycam video.

National

Zappos tries something new: sell 1 shoe instead of 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne and JOSEPH PISANI
Zappos said shoppers have been asking for the new options for years, but the requests grew stronger in recent years.