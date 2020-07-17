Oshkosh Police investigating two drive-by shootings

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating two drive-by shootings in the city.

The shootings happened early Friday morning, within several minutes of each other.

At 1:18 a.m., police were called to a home in the area of W New York Avenue and N Main Street. Officers found damage to a home. They say the damage was caused by gun fire.

At 1:25 a.m., police were called to a report of gun fire in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Street. Officers found spent shell casings in front of a home. Police found no signs of damage from the gun shots.

There were no injuries in either shooting.

"These seem to be isolated incidents and the public is not in danger," reads a statement from Oshkosh Police.

Police released no description of suspects or vehicles.

If you have information, call police at (920) 236-5726. To remain anonymous, use the P3 tip app through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

