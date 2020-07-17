Advertisement

Milwaukee public school students begin school year online

The Milwaukee Public Schools board approved a three-phase plan Thursday night
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Students in Wisconsin’s largest public school district will begin the new school year online with plans to eventually return to the classroom once the coronavirus abates.

The Milwaukee Public Schools board approved a three-phase plan Thursday night that begins with virtual instruction, then moves to a combination of online and in-person learning and returning students to the classroom in phase three.

The plan calls for the district’s 75,000 students to begin online instruction on Aug. 17 or Sept. 1, depending on their school calendar. The virtual phase is projected to last 30 to 45 school days.

