Kimberly’s Jones weighs in on proposal to move fall sports to next spring

Kimberly coach Steve Jones raises the WIAA Division 1 championship trophy in celebration after Kimberly defeated Arrowhead 31-6 in a high school football game Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, in Madison, Wis. Jones, whose team won a fourth straight WIAA title and has a 56-game winning streak, has been named the Wisconsin Associated Press High School Football Coach of the Year. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
Kimberly coach Steve Jones raises the WIAA Division 1 championship trophy in celebration after Kimberly defeated Arrowhead 31-6 in a high school football game Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, in Madison, Wis.
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Will be see high school football, and prep sports at all, this fall?

“You know I am optimistic,” said Kimblery football coach Steve Jones. “I think you have to be. You know as a leader and a leader of the football program, you have to be optimistic.”

Jones is rolling with the pandemic punches, but some school leaders in the southwest part of the state have petitioned the WIAA to move fall sports to next spring, and the spring sports to next summer, according to the Wisconsin Sports Network.

“As a football coach, you want to have a season,” Jones said. “And that gives you a chance to have a season in the spring, if we can’t have one in the fall. However, you also have to think globally within an athletic department, what that does to other sports and trying to be empathetic to those other sports as well.”

Speaking specifically on football, Jones sees a possible path forward to playing this fall, but a lot would have to go right.

“The fact that football is outdoors, there are definitely some things that you can look at to say that football has a chance to play,” Jones said. “As I am telling our players and our staff, that’s how we are going to act. Until we are told that we are not going to have a season, we are going to act as if we are. So we are going to prepare as if and train as if we will have a season.

“As far as it being safe and responsible, you have to lean on health-care providers and the professionals in that realm. I am not a doctor. I am just a football coach that really cares about our players and our football staff. So we definitely want to be responsible and be healthy. But if there are ways to do it and guidelines that we have to follow, we will absolutely follow those guidelines and do everything we can to keep everybody safe.”

For Jones, safety clearly comes first.

“That’s what we always say as coaches and that’s what we need to do here,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of layers that go into that as far as mental health, and we’ve seen the studies on how being quarantined and what our players and students went through in the spring.”

