It’s not AirVenture, but Air Force Two was an attraction in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of his stop in Ripon, Vice President Mike Pence landed in Oshkosh, which wouldn’t have been possible if the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration had been going on as scheduled.

Air Force Two touched down at Wittman Regional Airport a little after 10:15 Friday morning, almost 30 minutes ahead of schedule, during what should have been the opening weekend of EAA AirVenture.

Instead of thousands of planes in the air over Oshkosh, the skies were clear for the arrival of Vice President Pence aboard Air Force Two.

In a mask, @VP gets off of Air Force 2 which landed about 30 minutes ago in #Oshkosh #WBAY pic.twitter.com/d8Z3pWPDy0 — Emily Matesic (@EmilyMatesic) July 17, 2020

The plane taxied to the tarmac where Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Greenbush), bearing packages of Wisconsin string cheese, greeted the vice president.

The vice president, wearing a face mask, exchanged what we believe were pleasantries with Rep. Grothman and a few others before getting into an SUV for his motorcade to Ripon for a speech at Ripon College (see related story).

The vice president’s visit to Oshkosh might not have been positive if AirVenture were taking place, as this area of the airport grounds would have most likely been littered with dozens of aircraft and even more people.

Officials at Wittman Regional Airport are glad they could accommodate the vice president.

“It’s a little bit different feeling for July and this time of the year for the airport,” said airport director Jim Schell, “but clearly as you can see behind me we had Air Force Two arrive today with the vice president, so we’re happy to host him here, facilitate his comings and goings from the Wittman Regional Airport and do what we can to get his Ripon visit over and have a successful trip to Wisconsin.”

Following his event in Ripon, the vice president flew to La Crosse, where he ended his day in Wisconsin after holding a farming roundtable in Onalaska.

