Advertisement

Iowa governor orders classrooms to open in fall

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN METER, Iowa (Gray News) - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered school districts to reopen classrooms in the fall.

Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday which would only allow districts to temporarily move to online learning if the state's education and public health departments approve the change.

School districts and local health departments will have the authority to move certain students or classrooms to remote learning, but they won’t have the authority to make the transition for an entire school. Children would be allowed to receive remote learning with parental consent.

"While we all know the school year will be different than it's ever been before, it's critical that we prioritize bringing Iowa's children back to the classrooms safely and responsibly," Reynolds said.

The proclamation came with some criticism from the Iowa State Education Association, which cited record COVID-19 case counts as a reason why in-person instruction shouldn't be mandated.

"Today's proclamation does nothing to increase protections in our schools including how they will pay for extra PPE, disinfectants and cleaning, access to testing, contact tracing, and a host of other data driven mitigation efforts making them safer for students, teachers and school employees to go back to in-person instruction," ISEA President Mike Beranek said.

Beranek advocates for school districts to have more decision-making power.

"Instead of making it even harder to keep our schools safe, the governor needs to empower school districts, staff and parents to decide what is best for their kids and communities."

Posted by ISEA on Friday, July 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: VP arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

News

WATCH: Flamingos surprise Kristyn

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
The Pink Flamingos donate a check in the names of Kristyn's daughters.

News

Without AirVenture, Air Force Two lands in Oshkosh

Updated: moments ago
There was another attraction at Wittman Regional Airport Friday instead of EAA's AirVenture.

News

U.S. Supreme Court sides with goats on Al Johnson’s roof

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A lower court ruled a New York attorney's lawsuit against the restaurant's trademark was frivolous. The high court left that ruling intact.

News

Fond du Lac County Fair makes a lot of changes for pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Organizers still wanted to hold the fair but do it as safely as possible

Latest News

National

FCC approves new 3-digit national suicide hotline

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Once it's in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, like how you can call 911 for an emergency.

Coronavirus

Egg Harbor cancels more summer and fall events

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Egg Harbor announced the cancellation of several festivals.

National

Iowa governor orders schools to open in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she is ordering schools to open in the fall.

News

It’s not AirVenture, but Air Force Two was an attraction in Oshkosh

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Instead of thousands of planes in the air over Oshkosh, the skies were clear for the arrival of Vice President Pence.

News

Vice President calls Biden “Trojan horse for a radical agenda”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
The campaign says the vice president will “give a major address” about the “extreme Sanders-Biden agenda.”