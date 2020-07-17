HOT & STORMY INTO THE WEEKEND...

While skies are mostly sunny right now, a warm front is lifting towards northern Wisconsin. This boundary will allow for isolated thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon. A quick downpour is possible, but otherwise these spotty storms will fizzle into this evening. More importantly, this warm front will open the door for hot and humid weather into the weekend. High temperatures today will be mostly in the upper 80s... Then, we’ll see inland highs in the low 90s tomorrow, but the peak heat index may reach 100°. If you have any have any outdoor plans Saturday afternoon, make sure you take some breaks from the heat and stay hydrated.

Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day because of the risk of severe thunderstorms. We’re expecting TWO rounds to pass through the area... The first round will slice through northeast Wisconsin early tomorrow morning. Then, after a break, we’ll get the second round of storms later Saturday night. The storms may last into early Sunday morning. These storms may become severe with damaging winds, torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding, and large hail. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE.

Otherwise, the storms will end Sunday morning and skies will try to clear out. It won’t be as hot, but highs will still reach the middle 80s. Temperatures look closer to normal for most of next week, with a few more showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Turning hot and humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 (heat index: low 90s)

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Quite humid. Thunder towards daybreak. LOW: 73

SATURDAY: Hot and humid... Heat index may reach 100°. Variable clouds and sun, with strong thunderstorms early, and again at NIGHT. HIGH: 91 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Early thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit breezy and less humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.