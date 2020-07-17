Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings
The National Retail Federation has called on retailers to set nationwide mask policies.
(WBAY) - Retailers, restaurants and other businesses across the country are requiring customers to wear masks in effort to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Retail Federation has called on retailers to set nationwide mask policies. The United States Chamber of Commerce also supports the wearing of masks.
“The medical evidence is clear: the wearing of masks or face coverings in public settings, especially when it is not possible to consistently maintain social distancing, is a critical element to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” reads a letter from national business, retail and economic leaders.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says face coverings are a “critical tool” in the fight against COVID-19.
“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” says CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield.
Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores:
Aerie
American Eagle Outfitters
AT&T
Best Buy
Cellcom stores and repair centers
Costco Wholesale Club
CVS Health – effective Monday, July 20
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
Jared
Kohl’s – effective Monday, July 20
Lyft (riders and drivers)
Kay Jewelers
Kroger Co. (includes Pick ‘n Save) – effective Wednesday, July 22
Menards
Panera Bread – except while seated and eating or drinking
Sam’s Club – effective Monday, July 20
Starbucks
Target – effective Saturday, August 1
T-Mobile
Uber (riders and drivers)
Verizon
Walgreens
Walmart – effective Monday, July 20
White House Black Market
Woodman’s Markets – effective Monday, July 20
Zales
