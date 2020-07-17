Advertisement

Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings

The National Retail Federation has called on retailers to set nationwide mask policies.
Masks required signs
Masks required signs(KSLA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WBAY) - Retailers, restaurants and other businesses across the country are requiring customers to wear masks in effort to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Retail Federation has called on retailers to set nationwide mask policies. The United States Chamber of Commerce also supports the wearing of masks.

“The medical evidence is clear: the wearing of masks or face coverings in public settings, especially when it is not possible to consistently maintain social distancing, is a critical element to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” reads a letter from national business, retail and economic leaders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says face coverings are a “critical tool” in the fight against COVID-19.

“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” says CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield.

Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores:

Aerie

American Eagle Outfitters

AT&T

Best Buy

Cellcom stores and repair centers

Costco Wholesale Club

CVS Health – effective Monday, July 20

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Jared

Kohl’s – effective Monday, July 20

Lyft (riders and drivers)

Kay Jewelers

Kroger Co. (includes Pick ‘n Save) – effective Wednesday, July 22

Menards

Panera Bread – except while seated and eating or drinking

Sam’s Club – effective Monday, July 20

Starbucks

Target – effective Saturday, August 1

T-Mobile

Uber (riders and drivers)

Verizon

Walgreens

Walmart – effective Monday, July 20

White House Black Market

Woodman’s Markets – effective Monday, July 20

Zales

