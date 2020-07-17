Grab your mask: List of stores requiring face coverings

(WBAY) - Retailers, restaurants and other businesses across the country are requiring customers to wear masks in effort to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Retail Federation has called on retailers to set nationwide mask policies. The United States Chamber of Commerce also supports the wearing of masks.

“The medical evidence is clear: the wearing of masks or face coverings in public settings, especially when it is not possible to consistently maintain social distancing, is a critical element to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” reads a letter from national business, retail and economic leaders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says face coverings are a “critical tool” in the fight against COVID-19.

“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” says CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield.

Here’s a list of some of the businesses requiring customers to wear masks in their stores:

Aerie

American Eagle Outfitters

AT&T

Best Buy

To keep you and our employees safe, Best Buy will require customers to wear face coverings in our stores starting July 15. https://t.co/efRDgnnGxH pic.twitter.com/J34sFOjuH3 — Best Buy News (@BBYNews) July 14, 2020

Cellcom stores and repair centers

Costco Wholesale Club

CVS Health – effective Monday, July 20

News | With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we're joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. #COVID19 — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) July 16, 2020

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Jared

Kohl’s – effective Monday, July 20

Lyft (riders and drivers)

Kay Jewelers

Kroger Co. (includes Pick ‘n Save) – effective Wednesday, July 22

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

Menards

Panera Bread – except while seated and eating or drinking

Sam’s Club – effective Monday, July 20

Your safety, as always, is our number one priority. Thank you for masking up! pic.twitter.com/9TvarPqJun — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) July 15, 2020

Starbucks

Our priority is the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and customers. Starting July 15, U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations will require customers to wear facial coverings while visiting the café. Learn more: https://t.co/ldDfwTRe3n pic.twitter.com/1m0cMKChoV — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) July 9, 2020

Target – effective Saturday, August 1

T-Mobile

Uber (riders and drivers)

We wear masks to protect each other. Tell us who you wear a mask for. — Uber (@Uber) July 3, 2020

Verizon

Need to stop by a store? Before coming in check out this checklist:



✅ Wear a cloth face covering

✅ Make an appointment

✅ Select one of our touchless pickup options for online orders

✅ Use the My Verizon App to check in when you arrivehttps://t.co/OS7hNUgFJO pic.twitter.com/kUHxZZWvoz — Verizon (@Verizon) July 15, 2020

Walgreens

We're taking further steps to help ensure health & safety of customers and team members. Starting today, Walgreens is asking customers at all stores nationwide to wear face covers when entering the store: https://t.co/4FWkYXaS9m — Walgreens News (@WalgreensNews) July 16, 2020

Walmart – effective Monday, July 20

To best serve our communities and protect the health and safety of our shoppers and associates, face coverings will be required in all stores beginning Monday, July 20. For more on our decision and policy, please see here: https://t.co/r2ijRqslNP pic.twitter.com/pKYQCzk48l — Walmart (@Walmart) July 15, 2020

White House Black Market

Woodman’s Markets – effective Monday, July 20

Zales

