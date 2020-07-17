Firefighters battle garage fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A garage sustained heavy damage in a fire early Friday, according to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

At 4:31 a.m., firefighters were called to 253 Linden St for a report of a fire in a detached two-car garage.

A police officer on patrol had spotted a “large plume of smoke” in the area and tracked it down to the address.

FDLFR on scene of a fire at 253 Linden St. Detached 2- car garage. Fire now under control. Posted by City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue on Friday, July 17, 2020

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, but not before it damaged property in the garage.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“If not for the police officer’s quick discovery of the fire this situation could have been much worse” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

