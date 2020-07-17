Extended interview: Greater Green Bay YWCA CEO Renita Robinson as an agent of change

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Renita Robinson is the CEO of the Greater Green Bay YWCA, with a 30 year career that spans teaching, social work, writing grants and leading non-profits. At the same time, she raised a family of two sons. The conversations she’s sharing with us are the same ones she’s having with her adult children and within the community as a self-described “change agent.”

Watch our extended Power 2 Change interview with Renita Robinson above.

For more information on the YWCA’s programming, go to https://www.ywcagreenbay.org.

