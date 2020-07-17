Advertisement

Extended interview: Greater Green Bay YWCA CEO Renita Robinson as an agent of change

By Cami Rapson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -  Renita Robinson is the CEO of the Greater Green Bay YWCA, with a 30 year career that spans teaching, social work, writing grants and leading non-profits. At the same time, she raised a family of two sons. The conversations she’s sharing with us are the same ones she’s having with her adult children and within the community as a self-described “change agent.”

Watch our extended Power 2 Change interview with Renita Robinson above.

For more information on the YWCA’s programming, go to https://www.ywcagreenbay.org.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Power 2 Change

Get 2 the Point: A Power 2 Change conversation with Renita Robinson

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Through her work at the YWCA, Renita Robinson is carrying out the mission of “Eliminating Racism and Empowering Women."

Power 2 Change

Power 2 Change: YWCA CEO Renita Robinson on standing against racism

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Cami Rapson
"You will begin to learn things that perhaps shatter stereotypes, beliefs that are just not accurate, and give you some surprises that are pretty sweet, you know?”

News

Extended interview: YWCA's Renita Robinson as a 'change agent'

Updated: 1 hour ago
The conversations she's sharing with us are the same ones she's having with her adult children about the power to change.

Sports

Bucks’ Bledsoe reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Eric Bledsoe is the first Bucks player to publicly announce he has had a positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

Crime

Complaint: Man punched plainclothes officer at police rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lance Hoff repeatedly apologized, saying he would “never hit a cop” and that “I’m on your side,” the complaint said.

News

Bicyclist killed in Waupaca County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The bicyclist was hit on Stratton Lake Rd. in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

News

Home visit connects felon to financial fraud scheme

Updated: 3 hours ago
Prosecutors say Brandon Washington worked with a waitress to steal customers' information

State

Woman involved in crash is located after Silver Alert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
85-year-old Patricia Jicha is driving a black, 2009 Nissan Murano with front-end damage and its air bags deployed. There’s a small, black poodle in the car with her.

News

Green Bay schools working on three models for school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Mackenzie Amundsen
The district is working with the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health and Humane Services and local medical experts.

News

Green Bay schools plan for fall reopening

Updated: 3 hours ago
Three plans are being considered to bring students and staff together safely.