Explaining the pandemic to people with dementia

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While more people have gotten used to social distancing and wearing a mask, it’s especially difficult for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia to understand these sudden changes. A Fox Valley family is adjusting in order to keep them all healthy.

“She was great the other day for the visit. I was surprised, because I hadn’t seen her face-to-face in five months and she recognized me,” Walt Zerrenner said.

Walt wasn’t sure what to expect when he saw Aline, his bride of nearly 55 years, on Tuesday for the first time since mid-March.

“When I first got there, she looked at me and said, ‘Well, what are you wearing that stuff for?‘” he said, laughing. “I said I was going to hold up a bank on the way over here, kidding around. So she still has that sense of humor, and she’ll laugh at things I say.”

That part of Aline’s personality hasn’t changed despite living with Alzheimer’s the last 11 years.

The disease makes it hard for her to understand how much time has elapsed since their once daily visits, but Walt knows.

“I never thought I’d be five months without seeing her. Five days would be a long time without seeing her.”

They tried Zoom and Facebook chats, but the technology confused Aline.

“‘Why am I seeing you on the screen? Where are you? Are you in the next room?' or something like that, so it was more upsetting for her to use technology. In person was fantastic.”

Aline’s care facility has strict rules for visitors about temperature, symptoms, distancing and wearing masks, but Walt doesn’t mind. He appreciates that it’s all keeping his high-risk wife healthy.

And while he can explain all this to Aline, she can only remember it briefly -- so the new safety measures can be challenging.

“Every time Aline wanted to talk, she’d pull the mask down, her mask, and the staff member would say, ‘No, no ‚no. You’ve got to keep it up,” Walt told us. “Even when we were done, she looked at me and said, ‘Well, are we going to lunch today?’ so she still remembers that.”

But like everyone else, they’re finding the silver lining in this new pandemic world, thankful for even the smallest amount of time spent together.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.