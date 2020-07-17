Advertisement

Egg Harbor cancels more summer and fall events

The car show, Ale-Fest and Pumpkin Patch Festival won't be held
(KJCT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee-Door County Salmon Tournament got underway Friday. More than 2,500 anglers are expected to take part in the biggest salmon-only fishing contest on the Great Lakes, happening on both Lake Michigan and Green Bay. The tournament runs through next Saturday.

Other Door County events aren’t so fortunate this year. Egg Harbor announced the cancellation of several festivals this summer and fall:

  • August: Door County Sports and Classic Car Show
  • September: Egg Harbor Ale-Fest
  • October: Pumpkin Patch Festival

Stores, restaurants, the renovated beach and the marina in Egg Harbor are still open.

