DA says no criminal charges against officers in Green Bay fatal shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No criminal charges will be filed against Green Bay Police officers involved in the May 9 shooting death of Elder Melgar.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee made the announcement Friday after viewing the results of a Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation review of the case.

“I find no evidence to suggest criminal conduct on the part of any Green Bay Police officers, as the facts and circumstances of the incident created a situation where the involved officers were privileged to utilize deadly force against Mr. Melgar,” reads a statement from the DA. “Therefore, there is no basis to issue criminal charges against the officers related to the tragic death of Mr. Melgar.”

The shooting happened at the Royal Oak Apartment at 2817 University Ave. A woman called to report a “violent confrontation between Melgar and her ex-boyfriend.” The woman said Melgar was armed with a gun and pointed it at the ex-boyfriend, Manuel Hernandez-Martinez. Martinez had a knife. Martinez said he had lunged at Melgar and believed he may have stabbed him in the side. The woman escaped the apartment.

The men continued the violent struggle and ended up in the parking lot of the building.

Martinez stated that Melgar shot at him. Martinez “ran for his life” and officers saw Melgar chase after him.

Officer Chris Vaubel and Officer Alex Wanish arrived at the scene. Vaubel said he saw Melgar fire two shots at Martinez.

Vaubel aimed at Melgar. As he started to pull the trigger, Vaubel heard a rifle fire and saw Melgar fall to the ground. Vaubel did not fire his gun.

Officer Wanish said other officers arrived and “they stacked against the building.” Stacked is another term for “lined up.” Officer Vaubel was in front of Wanish. Behind him was Officer Colton Wernecke, Officer Michael Suedemann, Officer Nicholas Walvort and Officer Roman Trimberger.

Wanish said Trimberger and Walvort had tactical rifles.

Officer Walvort said he focused on Melgar and fired what he remembered were two shots from his rifle. “Officer Walvort believed the only way to stop the threat to the runner [Martinez] was to use his rifle,” reads the DA report.

Melgar fell to the ground.

Officer Trimberger also shot his rifle.

An autopsy found the Melgar died from “multiple gunshot wounds” to the head, neck and torso. He also had sharp force injuries of the torso and left upper extremity.

