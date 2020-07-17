Advertisement

Complaint: Man punched plainclothes officer at police rally

(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man who allegedly punched a plainclothes police sergeant during a Back the Blue Rally in Kenosha last month.

Lance Hoff, 52, of Kenosha, was at the June 27 rally in support of law enforcement when he became a part of a confrontation with protesters.

According to the complaint, the confrontation started to break out in a fight. A police sergeant in plainclothes, wearing his Kenosha police badge around this neck and his holstered gun on his waist, tried to put himself between the two groups and asked Hoff to step off a sign he was standing on so it could be given back to a protester.

Hoff punched the officer in the side of the head, stunning him, the complaint said.

Hoff immediately was taken into custody. He repeatedly apologized, saying he would “never hit a cop” and that “I’m on your side,” the complaint said.

Hoff is charged with one felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, WITI-TV reported. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 4.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bucks’ Bledsoe reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Eric Bledsoe is the first Bucks player to publicly announce he has had a positive COVID-19 test

News

Bicyclist killed in Waupaca County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The bicyclist was hit on Stratton Lake Rd. in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

News

Home visit connects felon to financial fraud scheme

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prosecutors say Brandon Washington worked with a waitress to steal customers' information

State

Woman involved in crash is located after Silver Alert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
85-year-old Patricia Jicha is driving a black, 2009 Nissan Murano with front-end damage and its air bags deployed. There’s a small, black poodle in the car with her.

Latest News

News

Green Bay schools working on three models for school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Mackenzie Amundsen
The district is working with the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health and Humane Services and local medical experts.

News

Green Bay schools plan for fall reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Three plans are being considered to bring students and staff together safely.

Crime

Home-monitoring check uncovers Brown County credit card fraud scheme

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Investigators say Brandon Washington and a waitress stole restaurant customers' identities.

News

Brillion considers replacing police department with sheriff's patrols

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city is exploring if it's cost effective after losing a lot of tax revenue when Brillion Ironworks closed

News

More businesses require masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Customers will be required to wear masks in a growing number of stores

Entertainment

Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Swipe Sports was one of the first to report a possible breakup this week, noticing Patrick unfollowed Rodgers’ Instagram account.