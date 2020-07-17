Bucks’ Bledsoe reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe has told TNT that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has yet to be cleared to travel down to Orlando, Florida, to joint Milwaukee in the NBA’s bubble ahead of its planned restart later this month.

Eric Bledsoe says he tested positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/7ChaALSex6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 17, 2020

The Bucks were forced to shut their practice facility down on July 5th before traveling from Milwaukee to Orlando.

