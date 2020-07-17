Advertisement

Bucks’ Bledsoe reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) moves the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe has told TNT that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has yet to be cleared to travel down to Orlando, Florida, to joint Milwaukee in the NBA’s bubble ahead of its planned restart later this month.

The Bucks were forced to shut their practice facility down on July 5th before traveling from Milwaukee to Orlando.

