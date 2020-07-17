Bucks’ Bledsoe reportedly tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe has told TNT that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has yet to be cleared to travel down to Orlando, Florida, to joint Milwaukee in the NBA’s bubble ahead of its planned restart later this month.
The Bucks were forced to shut their practice facility down on July 5th before traveling from Milwaukee to Orlando.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.