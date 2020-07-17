Bicyclist killed in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bicyclist was hit and killed in the Waupaca County town of Dayton Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office tells Action 2 News the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Stratton Lake Rd. shortly after 1:30 P.M., near the intersection of Holmnlane Rd.

The ThedaStar medical helicopter transported the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim isn’t being named until the relatives have been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

