Advertisement

Bicyclist killed in Waupaca County crash

(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bicyclist was hit and killed in the Waupaca County town of Dayton Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office tells Action 2 News the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Stratton Lake Rd. shortly after 1:30 P.M., near the intersection of Holmnlane Rd.

The ThedaStar medical helicopter transported the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim isn’t being named until the relatives have been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bucks’ Bledsoe reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Eric Bledsoe is the first Bucks player to publicly announce he has had a positive COVID-19 test

Crime

Complaint: Man punched plainclothes officer at police rally

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lance Hoff repeatedly apologized, saying he would “never hit a cop” and that “I’m on your side,” the complaint said.

News

Home visit connects felon to financial fraud scheme

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prosecutors say Brandon Washington worked with a waitress to steal customers' information

State

Woman involved in crash is located after Silver Alert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
85-year-old Patricia Jicha is driving a black, 2009 Nissan Murano with front-end damage and its air bags deployed. There’s a small, black poodle in the car with her.

Latest News

News

Green Bay schools working on three models for school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Mackenzie Amundsen
The district is working with the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health and Humane Services and local medical experts.

News

Green Bay schools plan for fall reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Three plans are being considered to bring students and staff together safely.

Crime

Home-monitoring check uncovers Brown County credit card fraud scheme

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Investigators say Brandon Washington and a waitress stole restaurant customers' identities.

News

Brillion considers replacing police department with sheriff's patrols

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city is exploring if it's cost effective after losing a lot of tax revenue when Brillion Ironworks closed

News

More businesses require masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Customers will be required to wear masks in a growing number of stores

Entertainment

Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Swipe Sports was one of the first to report a possible breakup this week, noticing Patrick unfollowed Rodgers’ Instagram account.