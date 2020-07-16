Wisconsin nears 40,000 coronavirus cases with 900 new positive tests

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services received 900 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24-hour period, the third-highest one-day total and the third time in six days the tally was in the nine hundreds.

Thursday’s results account for 6.31% of the 14,271 tests that were returned, reversing a three-day downward trend.

The death toll is now 831, four more than yesterday. That’s 2.1% of known cases, the same as yesterday. Deaths were in Outagamie, Grant, Racine and Walworth counties.

Hospitalizations continue to increase and are back above 300, with 308 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized and 88 of them in intensive care. Ten percent of people diagnosed with the coronavirus have been hospitalized for treatment.

At its current pace, Wisconsin will surpass 40,000 coronavirus cases tomorrow (Friday). Wisconsin exceeded 30,000 cases on July 3; 20,000 cases on June 5; and 10,000 cases on May 10.

Almost 700,000 tests have come back negative (699,670) since the state began keeping track. The DHS statistics only include a person once, even if they’ve been tested multiple times, and it only counts nasal or throat swabs, not blood tests for antibodies.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County by county cases (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases):

Wisconsin

Adams - 46 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 8 cases

Barron - 59 cases (+6) (1 death)

Bayfield - 11 cases (1 death)

Brown - 3,393 cases (+45) (44 deaths)

Buffalo - 21 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 5 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 169 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Chippewa – 151 cases (+6)

Clark - 128 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Columbia - 131 cases (+2) (1 death)

Crawford - 46 cases

Dane – 3,301 cases (+59) (33 deaths)

Dodge - 541 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Door - 66 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 66 cases (+2)

Dunn - 59 cases

Eau Claire - 365 cases (+14) (1 death)

Florence - 5 cases

Fond du Lac - 410 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Forest - 49 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 231 cases (+8) (14 deaths) (+1)

Green - 113 cases (+3) (1 death)

Green Lake - 44 cases (+1)

Iowa - 47 cases

Iron - 24 cases (+3) (1 deaths)

Jackson - 36 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 393 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 66 cases (+7) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,862 cases (+31) (47 deaths)

Kewaunee - 86 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 628 cases (+10)

Lafayette - 84 cases

Langlade - 11 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 25 cases (+1)

Manitowoc - 177 cases (+10) (1 death)

Marathon - 326 cases (+14) (1 death)

Marinette - 133 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 55 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 9 cases

Milwaukee - 14,679 cases (+378) (403 deaths)

Monroe - 148 cases (+3) (1 death)

Oconto - 104 cases (+3)

Oneida - 39 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 728 cases (+9) (10 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 345 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Pepin - 19 cases (+1)

Pierce - 119 cases (+6)

Polk - 75 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 263 cases (+3)

Price – 9 cases

Racine - 2,463 cases (+45) (66 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 17 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,103 cases (+22) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 13 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk - 194 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 15 cases

Shawano - 106 cases (+2)

Sheboygan – 340 cases (+14) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 310 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Taylor - 26 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 213 cases (+19)

Vernon - 42 cases

Vilas - 17 cases

Walworth – 826 cases (+11) (19 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 6 cases

Washington - 519 cases (+9) (19 deaths)

Waukesha - 1,950 cases (+72) (40 deaths)

Waupaca - 202 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Waushara - 49 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 810 cases (+6) (14 deaths)

Wood - 120 cases (+8) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases

Baraga - 6 cases

Chippewa - 20 cases (+10)

Delta - 28 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 20 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 15 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton – 25 cases

Iron - 8 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 89 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 46 cases

Ontonagon - 1 case

Schoolcraft - 7 cases

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

