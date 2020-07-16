Advertisement

SUNSHINE RETURNS AND WE WARM UP...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It’s a foggy start NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley and close to the Lake Michigan shoreline. Visibility will improve quickly as temperatures rise. Meanwhile patchy clouds across eastern Wisconsin will break up, allowing for the return of sunshine. We’ll see warm high temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon, with upper 70s along the lakeshore. It certainly will feel warmer than yesterday, and slightly humid too.

The heat is going to build into the weekend... We’ll see high temperatures rise to near 90 degrees on Saturday. The heat index may soar into the upper 90s! Not only is it going to be hot and humid, but the weekend looks stormy at times too.

Saturday’s severe weather outlook is now in the MODERATE category. We may see TWO rounds of strong thunderstorms... The first round during Saturday morning, then after a break, another round of big storms later Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The biggest threat would be damaging straight-line winds. Things could change this far out, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Saturday become a First Alert Weather Day... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/S 1-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Turning sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Slightly humid. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. Humidity increases. HIGH: 87 LOW: 71

SATURDAY: Hot and humid... Heat index may reach the upper 90s. Variable clouds and sun, with strong thunderstorms early, and again at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Early thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A little cooler. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid. HIGH: 79

