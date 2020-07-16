Advertisement

Spotty Thundershowers Friday Afternoon

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The pleasant evening weather will stretch into quiet weather tonight. Friday morning will begin mostly sunny, but scattered clouds develop during the afternoon. A weak disturbance will spark off a few spotty showers or thundershowers. A few could include downpours and small hail.

The bigger storm threat is Friday night into Saturday night. There will be two rounds of storms. The first will develop to our west Friday night, then push into northeast Wisconsin early Saturday morning, ending before 10 am. Skies are likely to clear around midday, leading to very hot and humid conditions. Highs will top out in the low 90s and the heat index will feel like the middle and upper 90s. Then, a second round of storms will develop later Saturday evening and overnight. Storms with either round may be strong or severe. The biggest threat looks like damaging wind gusts. In addition, heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding.

Following the end of the storms early Sunday, skies will gradually clear. It will be less hot and humid during the upcoming week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Slightly humid. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Very warm. Humidity increases. Spotty thundershowers. HIGH: 88 LOW: 71

SATURDAY: Hot and humid... Heat index may reach the upper 90s. Variable clouds and sun, with strong thunderstorms early, and again at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Early thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A little cooler. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 80

