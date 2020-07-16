Silver Alert issued for woman involved in crash who kept driving

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued statewide for an 85-year-old New Berlin woman who was last seen driving away from a crash.

Patricia Jicha is driving a black, 2009 Nissan Murano with front-end damage and its air bags deployed. There’s a small, black poodle in the car with her.

Silver Alerts are issued for missing persons with dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Jicha was last seen at 12 P.M. Thursday in the city of New Berlin going east on Lincoln Avenue after the crash.

Jicha is a white woman with gray hair and blue eyes. She’s 5′5″ and 160 pounds. Authorities don’t have a clothing description. A photo was not available at the time of this writing.

