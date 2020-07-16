Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for woman involved in crash who kept driving

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued statewide for an 85-year-old New Berlin woman who was last seen driving away from a crash.

Patricia Jicha is driving a black, 2009 Nissan Murano with front-end damage and its air bags deployed. There’s a small, black poodle in the car with her.

Silver Alerts are issued for missing persons with dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Jicha was last seen at 12 P.M. Thursday in the city of New Berlin going east on Lincoln Avenue after the crash.

Jicha is a white woman with gray hair and blue eyes. She’s 5′5″ and 160 pounds. Authorities don’t have a clothing description. A photo was not available at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Entertainment

Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Swipe Sports was one of the first to report a possible breakup this week, noticing Patrick unfollowed Rodgers’ Instagram account.

News

Brillion to explore possibly bringing county deputies in to patrol the city

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Brillion City Council approved a measure to ask Calumet County for a proposal to bring county deputies in to patrol the city.

News

Smokey Bear sign returned to Oconto County ranger station

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Smokey Bear sign warns residents and visitors about the risk of fire danger and preventing wildfires.

News

Fox Valley business reacts to big box stores implementing mask mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Fox Valley business and community members share their thoughts about big box stores' mask mandates.

Latest News

News

Racial disparities in maternal care

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CDC says Black women are 2 to 3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

News

More stores make face masks mandatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
A lot of local businesses were already asking customers to use masks

News

Maternity care disparities for black women

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tia Johnson
One study suggested that here in Wisconsin Black women are five times as likely to die.

News

Oconto County manure spill thinning as it nears bay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rain sent manure from farm fields into a tributary of the Little Suamico River, causing a fish kill and water quality problems.

State

Wisconsin unemployment falls to 8.5%, below national average

Updated: 1 hours ago
Industries hardest hit earlier in the pandemic, such as leisure and hospitality, were the ones driving the recovery as businesses began to reopen, the state's chief economist says.

News

Wisconsin nears 40,000 coronavirus cases with 900 new positive tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
6.31% of tests were positive, reversing a three-day downward trend.