Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple news outlets are reporting MVP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick are going their separate, single ways.

Celebrity news sites US Weekly and Page Six report both quote a representative for Patrick saying, “They are no longer together.”

Swipe Sports was one of the first to report a possible breakup this week, noticing Patrick unfollowed Rodgers’ Instagram account. It also reported she didn’t attend a celebrity golf tournament Rodgers played in last weekend raising money for COVID-19 relief.

The pair dated for at least 2 ½ years. Rodgers and Patrick were first seen together in December, 2017, and confirmed their relationship in January, 2018. According to Variety magazine, Rodgers and Patrick were sharing an estate in Malibu since last summer and bought it for $28 million cash in December.

Previously, Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn for three years. That relationship ended in April, 2017.

