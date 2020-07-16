Advertisement

Protest held outside a suspected Appleton drug house

Family members of a man who died at the home to send a message
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a man who died at a suspected drug house in Appleton is hoping the message from their protest Wednesday night gets out.

Last week, Appleton Police arrested more than 13 people while executing a search warrant at the house after a yearlong investigation.

Now, instead of staying silent, the family of 19-year-old Cory Jordan is taking a stand in front of the house where he died of a drug overdose in the 1000 block of West Spring Street.

“This was a known drug house for a long time and if things would have rolled along faster you know, we need to get the drugs out of Appleton,” said Dawn Jousma, Jordan’s grandmother.

Among those arrested during the search was Ryan Hostettler, 20, who is now charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Jordan’s mother, Brandy Jousma, says no one even called for help the night her son died.

“I mean there’s other kids that have, people in general I guess that have passed away recently from addiction and I don’t know, I just think it needs to stop. More people need to help adn voice their opinion I guess, I don’t know. We just need to do something more,” says Brandy.

For now, the property isn’t being occupied, however Action 2 News saw a sign posted on the door by the City of Appleton, which says no one can go inside because of an unsanitary condition.

“It’s devastating honestly. I’ve known him since he was seven. Like, it’s not something we expected. I just hope we find justice for him,” said Ashley Van Den Elsen, a friend of Jordan’s family.

During the recent bust, police confiscated both drugs and unlawful firearms from the home.

Those protesting hope to raise awareness.

“We’re also out here because we don’t want to see another family go through what we have and we want to help save other children’s lives,” said Dawn Jousma.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Packers

Hospitality industry stands to lose millions with no fans for preseason activities

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A preseason home game can bring in about $15 million in economic impact to the area.

News

Protest held at suspected drug house in Appleton

Updated: 1 hour ago
Protest held at suspected drug house in Appleton

News

Oshkosh couple celebrates 70 years of love

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Betty and Arthur Stelzner’s children made plans to throw their parents a surprise wedding anniversary before the pandemic hit.

News

Fans sound off on Packers announcement regarding no fans for Family night, training camp and preseason

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Green Bay Packers fans are sounding off after the team confirmed Wednesday that no fans will be allowed at training camp practices, the annual Family night activities, and home preseason games.

Latest News

News

Local soldier and his family to be featured in Netflix documentary

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
A local soldier and his family are being featured in a Netflix documentary that follows his deployment, his injury on the battlefield, and his recovery.

Coronavirus

Phone tag and evasive answers: Contact tracers face roadblocks getting answers to COVID-19’s spread

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Health officials say a growing number of people are not telling them where they work or who they’ve been around.

News

Manitowoc County man indicted for drug, gun charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say a 29-year-old Manitowoc County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for multiple charges.

News

Local leaders urge extension of current unemployment benefits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
In Brown County nearly 1,000 people filed their initial application in the last week alone.

Coronavirus

UW-Green Bay cancels commencement ceremony, creates “drive-through” graduation event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
University leaders said the growing pandemic made it impossible to hold a traditional ceremony safely.

News

Grand jury indicts Neenah man on child pornography charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Court officials say a Neenah man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of child pornography.