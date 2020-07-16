Protest held outside a suspected Appleton drug house

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a man who died at a suspected drug house in Appleton is hoping the message from their protest Wednesday night gets out.

Last week, Appleton Police arrested more than 13 people while executing a search warrant at the house after a yearlong investigation.

Now, instead of staying silent, the family of 19-year-old Cory Jordan is taking a stand in front of the house where he died of a drug overdose in the 1000 block of West Spring Street.

“This was a known drug house for a long time and if things would have rolled along faster you know, we need to get the drugs out of Appleton,” said Dawn Jousma, Jordan’s grandmother.

Among those arrested during the search was Ryan Hostettler, 20, who is now charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Jordan’s mother, Brandy Jousma, says no one even called for help the night her son died.

“I mean there’s other kids that have, people in general I guess that have passed away recently from addiction and I don’t know, I just think it needs to stop. More people need to help adn voice their opinion I guess, I don’t know. We just need to do something more,” says Brandy.

For now, the property isn’t being occupied, however Action 2 News saw a sign posted on the door by the City of Appleton, which says no one can go inside because of an unsanitary condition.

“It’s devastating honestly. I’ve known him since he was seven. Like, it’s not something we expected. I just hope we find justice for him,” said Ashley Van Den Elsen, a friend of Jordan’s family.

During the recent bust, police confiscated both drugs and unlawful firearms from the home.

Those protesting hope to raise awareness.

“We’re also out here because we don’t want to see another family go through what we have and we want to help save other children’s lives,” said Dawn Jousma.

