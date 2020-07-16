Oshkosh couple celebrates 70 years of love

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh couple marked seven decades of marriage on Wednesday.

Betty and Arthur Spelzner’s children made plans to throw their parents a surprise wedding anniversary before the pandemic hit.

However, on Wednesday, staff at The Waterford Assisted Living Facility made sure the event could still go on with a socially distanced, outdoor celebration.

The couple renewed their vows, and many touches of the original wedding were featured.

Congratulations to Betty and Arthur from all of us at Action 2 News on your milestone!

