Oshkosh couple celebrates 70 years of love
Betty and Arthur Spelzner celebrated a milestone anniversary on Wednesday
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh couple marked seven decades of marriage on Wednesday.
Betty and Arthur Spelzner’s children made plans to throw their parents a surprise wedding anniversary before the pandemic hit.
However, on Wednesday, staff at The Waterford Assisted Living Facility made sure the event could still go on with a socially distanced, outdoor celebration.
The couple renewed their vows, and many touches of the original wedding were featured.
Congratulations to Betty and Arthur from all of us at Action 2 News on your milestone!
