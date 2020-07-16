Advertisement

Notre Dame Academy announces “hybrid” back to school plan

Masks will be required
School adopts Hybrid learning approach
School adopts Hybrid learning approach
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Notre Dame Academy has announced plans for a “hybrid” schedule for the 2020-21 school year that will include wearing masks.

The hybrid schedule plan “will limit the capacity of how many students are in the building at one time and help ensure physical distancing measures take place in all classrooms. Masks will also be worn by everyone at school,” reads a statement from the Green Bay school.

The first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 8.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.notredameacademy.com/covid-19

Here’s how it works: there will be an alternating daily pattern where half of students will be in school on one day and the other half will learn virtually.

“This plan includes all students and is a prudent approach, which protects our children, our teachers, our staff and therefore the entire community,” says Notre Dame President Tom Kiely.

Notre Dame hopes to eventually have all students on campus when local COVID-19 conditions improve.

“The school year is many months and seasons, and starting slowly and building capacity we position ourselves for safe success,” Kiely said.

Kiely says the school will be prepared to transition to all virtual learning should there be a government shut down of schools.

