Advertisement

Maternity care disparities for black women

One study suggested that here in Wisconsin Black women are five times as likely to die.
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Black Lives Matter movement has opened up the door for a conversation about systematic racism, one of those being the disparities in maternal care for Black women.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are 2 to 3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

One study suggested that here in Wisconsin Black women are 5 times as likely to die.

“I don’t think the doctors recognize that they aren’t giving the appropriate care,” obstetrician-gynecologist Kristin Lyerly said. “I think that often patients don’t recognize that they aren’t seeing appropriate care because it’s what we’re used to.”

Dr. Lyerly has been studying this data along with other health officials. She said it’s not only the mortality numbers but what happens when the mom and baby go home.

“We know that for every woman who dies related to pregnancy and childbirth, 50 more women we estimate suffer complications,” Dr. Lyerly said. “For Black women, it’s almost double the rate of white women.”

Dr. Lyerly said part of the problem is socio-economic disparities. “Access to healthy food, exercise, a practitioner that you feel you can trust and ask questions to,” she said.

Emily Jacobson, the founder of Green Bay Doulas, said she’s been hired by Black moms who are scared of the hospital system.

“That is heartbreaking to know that just because based on the color of your skin you feel like you need to hire, per se, like a bodyguard,” Jacobson said.

Dr. Lyerly said the problem can’t be fixed overnight, but a start would be having more health care professionals that look like the patients they serve.

“When I talk with families around Wisconsin, they’re shocked by these numbers because they just don’t seem possible that Wisconsin can be so much worse than the national average,” said Dr. Lyerly. “But it’s real, it’s here, and now it’s time to address it.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Silver Alert issued for woman involved in crash who kept driving

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
85-year-old Patricia Jicha is driving a black, 2009 Nissan Murano with front-end damage and its air bags deployed. There’s a small, black poodle in the car with her.

Entertainment

Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Swipe Sports was one of the first to report a possible breakup this week, noticing Patrick unfollowed Rodgers’ Instagram account.

News

Brillion to explore possibly bringing county deputies in to patrol the city

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Brillion City Council approved a measure to ask Calumet County for a proposal to bring county deputies in to patrol the city.

News

Smokey Bear sign returned to Oconto County ranger station

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Smokey Bear sign warns residents and visitors about the risk of fire danger and preventing wildfires.

News

Fox Valley business reacts to big box stores implementing mask mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Fox Valley business and community members share their thoughts about big box stores' mask mandates.

Latest News

News

Racial disparities in maternal care

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CDC says Black women are 2 to 3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

News

More stores make face masks mandatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
A lot of local businesses were already asking customers to use masks

News

Oconto County manure spill thinning as it nears bay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rain sent manure from farm fields into a tributary of the Little Suamico River, causing a fish kill and water quality problems.

State

Wisconsin unemployment falls to 8.5%, below national average

Updated: 1 hours ago
Industries hardest hit earlier in the pandemic, such as leisure and hospitality, were the ones driving the recovery as businesses began to reopen, the state's chief economist says.

News

Wisconsin nears 40,000 coronavirus cases with 900 new positive tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
6.31% of tests were positive, reversing a three-day downward trend.