Advertisement

Man sentenced to federal prison in odometer tampering scheme

Joshua Taylor appeared before Hon. William C. Griesbach of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Wednesday
Sentenced in odometer case.
Sentenced in odometer case.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted in a federal odometer tampering scheme has been sentenced to prison.

Joshua Taylor appeared before Hon. William C. Griesbach of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Wednesday for a sentencing hearing.

Griesbach ordered Taylor to serve 18 months in federal prison for count one in the indictment--Conspiracy. Taylor will also have to serve three years on supervised release.

Counts 2-5 were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors say Taylor and co-conspirator Robert Solberg conspired to alter odometers on high-mileage vehicles in order to sell them at a higher price.

Solberg and Taylor sold about 22 vehicles with altered odometers to buyers "based on false and fraudulent representations and promises regarding the mileage on the vehicles, the vehicles' history, and the vehicles' operating conditions," according to prosecutors.

In early 2019, victims started filing complaints with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT reported it to Green Bay Police.

Action 2 News broke news of the investigation last June. Green Bay Police executed search warrants at Solberg's home, Taylor's home, and a storage facility on Green Bay's east side.

Warrants reveal that during searches of three properties, police seized six vehicles, phones, keys, titles, more than $4,000 in cash, and an odometer cluster--a tool used to alter mileage on a vehicle.

Officers also found multiple odometers. One was in a cardboard box. It had been shipped to Robert Solberg, warrants show.

Text messages and emails between Solberg and Taylor show discussions about how many miles to roll back the odometer on specific vehicles and what price they should advertise.

Taylor was in the Marinette County Jail in late 2018 and early 2019 on an unrelated matter. Phone calls recorded in the jail confirm he continued to conspire with Solberg on the odometer fraud.

After reports aired on Action 2 News, more victims came forward to identify Solberg and Taylor as the culprits.

Solberg has pleaded guilty to a count of Conspiracy as to Odometer Tampering.

As part of a plea agreement, other counts in the indictment will be dismissed at sentencing. Solberg’s sentencing is scheduled for July 22.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers issues 18 pardons

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A pardon is an “official act of forgiveness.”

News

Green Bay schools working on three models for school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The district is working with the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health and Humane Services and local medical experts.

News

Dr. Rai: We have power to control coronavirus with masking, distancing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the Dr. Redfield’s prediction, Wisconsin’s trend and a message of hope about a new vaccine.

News

Kewaunee County needs help with school supply donation drive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
School supply donations are being accepted at several churches and the Kewaunee County Health and Human Services Building.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Kewaunee County school supplies needed

Updated: 7 hours ago
County is looking for donations to fill backpacks.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on fall concerns, masking policies

Updated: 7 hours ago
Dr. Rai on how we can prevent a rough few months when flu returns.

Packers

Hospitality industry stands to lose millions with no fans for preseason activities

Updated: 12 hours ago
A preseason home game can bring in about $15 million in economic impact to the area.

News

Protest held outside a suspected Appleton drug house

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Last week, Appleton Police arrested more than 13 people while executing a search warrant at the house after a yearlong investigation.

News

Protest held at suspected drug house in Appleton

Updated: 13 hours ago
Protest held at suspected drug house in Appleton

News

Oshkosh couple celebrates 70 years of love

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Betty and Arthur Stelzner’s children made plans to throw their parents a surprise wedding anniversary before the pandemic hit.