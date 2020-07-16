Man sentenced to federal prison in odometer tampering scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted in a federal odometer tampering scheme has been sentenced to prison.

Joshua Taylor appeared before Hon. William C. Griesbach of the Eastern District of Wisconsin Wednesday for a sentencing hearing.

Griesbach ordered Taylor to serve 18 months in federal prison for count one in the indictment--Conspiracy. Taylor will also have to serve three years on supervised release.

Counts 2-5 were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Federal prosecutors say Taylor and co-conspirator Robert Solberg conspired to alter odometers on high-mileage vehicles in order to sell them at a higher price.

Solberg and Taylor sold about 22 vehicles with altered odometers to buyers "based on false and fraudulent representations and promises regarding the mileage on the vehicles, the vehicles' history, and the vehicles' operating conditions," according to prosecutors.

In early 2019, victims started filing complaints with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT reported it to Green Bay Police.

Action 2 News broke news of the investigation last June. Green Bay Police executed search warrants at Solberg's home, Taylor's home, and a storage facility on Green Bay's east side.

Warrants reveal that during searches of three properties, police seized six vehicles, phones, keys, titles, more than $4,000 in cash, and an odometer cluster--a tool used to alter mileage on a vehicle.

Officers also found multiple odometers. One was in a cardboard box. It had been shipped to Robert Solberg, warrants show.

Text messages and emails between Solberg and Taylor show discussions about how many miles to roll back the odometer on specific vehicles and what price they should advertise.

Taylor was in the Marinette County Jail in late 2018 and early 2019 on an unrelated matter. Phone calls recorded in the jail confirm he continued to conspire with Solberg on the odometer fraud.

After reports aired on Action 2 News, more victims came forward to identify Solberg and Taylor as the culprits.

Solberg has pleaded guilty to a count of Conspiracy as to Odometer Tampering.

As part of a plea agreement, other counts in the indictment will be dismissed at sentencing. Solberg’s sentencing is scheduled for July 22.

