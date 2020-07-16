Advertisement

Live worm removed from woman’s tonsil at Japanese hospital

Medics found a 1.5-inch long black worm moving inside a 25-year-old patient's left tonsil. They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.
Medics found a 1.5-inch long black worm moving inside a 25-year-old patient's left tonsil. They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.(Source: American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene/CNN)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (Gray News) - Doctors in Japan made a surprising discovery: a 1.5-inch black worm living in one woman’s tonsil.

The 25-year-old patient was experiencing throat pain and irritation five days after eating sashimi, a delicacy of raw fish. She underwent a physical examination at a Tokyo hospital, according to a study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Medics found a 1.5-inch long black worm moving inside her left tonsil. They were able to remove the creature with tweezers.

The woman’s symptoms improved after the worm was removed.

Scientists say the type of worm found, Pseudoterranova azarasi, predominantly infects in the stomach after consuming raw or undercooked fish. More than 700 cases have been reported in Japan, North Pacific countries, South America and the Netherlands.

To avoid similar infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends only eating fish that has been cooked adequately - to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit – or frozen and stored properly: at minus 4 degrees F or below for seven days or at minus 31 degrees F or below for 15 hours.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump reins in major environmental law to speed big projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is rolling back an influential environmental law from the Nixon era that he says delays infrastructure projects. The law is credited with ensuring that major projects get full scrutiny and that local communities have their say.

Packers

Hospitality industry stands to lose millions with no fans for preseason activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
A preseason home game can bring in about $15 million in economic impact to the area.

National

NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Up to 30,000 fans were allowed to attend Wednesday night's race, NASCAR's largest with spectators since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in March.

National

Nick Cannon apologizes for ‘hurtful’ anti-Semitic comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Luis Andres Henao
Cannon said his apology came after discussions with Jewish leaders and he vowed to become more informed.

Latest News

News

Protest held outside a suspected Appleton drug house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Last week, Appleton Police arrested more than 13 people while executing a search warrant at the house after a yearlong investigation.

News

Protest held at suspected drug house in Appleton

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protest held at suspected drug house in Appleton

National

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, among businesses requiring shoppers to wear face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Retail giant Walmart will soon require customers to wear face masks inside its stores.

News

Oshkosh couple celebrates 70 years of love

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Betty and Arthur Stelzner’s children made plans to throw their parents a surprise wedding anniversary before the pandemic hit.

Coronavirus

More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More states and more major retailers are stepping up their efforts to get people wearing masks

National

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Senate Republicans are poised to roll out their $1 trillion counteroffer to House Democrats' $3 trillion COVID-19 aid package.