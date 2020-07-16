Kewaunee County needs help with school supply donation drive

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kewaunee County needs help to fill 300 backpacks with school supplies for students as part of its Back to School Program.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken an economic toll on some families. People have lost employment due to shut downs.

The Kewaunee County Public Health Department is asking for help from the community to fill backpacks for students of families who qualify for assistance from WIC, Food Share or Badger Care. It’s also for those who are in the free or reduced breakfast or lunch programs and face an emergency situation.

Families must register for the program. They can pick up forms at Kewaunee County Public Health, 810 Lincoln Street, or Kewaunee Public Library, 822 Juneau Street.

The forms can be found online at http://www.co.kewaunee.wi.gov/docview.asp?docid=27045

The printed off forms should be mailed to: Kewaunee County Public Health Department, Attn: Deanne Schultz, 810 Lincoln St., Kewaunee, WI 54216.

Forms must be submitted by Monday, Aug. 3.

School supply donations are being accepted at several churches and the Kewaunee County Health and Human Services Building.

"Our main things that we need are just notebooks, binders, crayons, markers, colored pencils. Just your really basic school supplies. Glue, scissors, those kinds of things," says Cindy Kinnard, Director, Kewaunee County Public Health.

Donations in the form of checks can be mailed to: Kewaunee County Public Health Department, Attn: Deanne Schultz, 810 Lincoln St., Kewaunee, WI 54216.

MORE INFO: http://www.kewauneeco.org/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.