Home-monitoring check uncovers Brown County credit card fraud scheme

Investigators say Brandon Washington and a waitress stole restaurant customers' identities.
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation by Brown County detectives uncovered thousands of dollars stolen from at least 30 customers at a local restaurant in a fraud and identity theft case.

Brandon Washington, 27, was sitting in front of a judge again -- a place he’s been a few times in recent years.

Being a convicted felon in one of those cases is a big reason why he’s back again, as prosecutors filed nearly two dozen charges for fraud and financial crimes.

Brown County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Roman Aronstein says Washington was on electronic monitoring earlier this year when a deputy made a visit to his home.

“He discovered Mr. Washington was in possession of a handgun. He’s a convicted felon and is not to be in possession of a firearm,” Aronstein said.

As they searched further, investigators say they found approximately 1,000 blank and unused checks, a credit card skimmer, a laptop computer and checks on a printer.

“All of it put together alerted him that it might be something going on.”

Aronstein says investigators followed a digital trail and discovered Washington conspired with a waitress at Buffalo Wild Wings in Ashwaubenon last year to steal customers’ identities.

“This female waitress would take the credit cards as well as people’s drivers licenses, those kind of things. She would take photos of them and send them to Mr. Washington.”

Prosecutors say he agreed to give her $100 for every ten credit cards she stole and pay some of her bills.

Aronstein says Washington would put the stolen information onto credit cards he created or use the information online.

Prosecutors say Washington also gave the waitress “cash and sent her to the mall... to buy Bitcoin at the machine there.”

Investigators say sometimes the waitress couldn’t get IDs from people so she’d try to get the customers to give her their address or ZIP Code, sometimes through making small talk.

A few customers found that odd, and when they were notified by their banks of credit card fraud days after eating together at the same restaurant they called authorities, Aronstein said.

“If you think something is odd, don’t be afraid to say something to the waitress or manager,” the detective suggested.

The restaurant declined comment for our report.

Aronstein says this case shows the importance of not only notifying financial institutions if you’re a victim but telling police, who might be able to spot a pattern of fraud faster.

Authorities were already investigating the restaurant customers’ complaints but didn’t make the connection to Brandon Washington until that deputy’s visit to his home in March.

While Aronstein thinks they found most victims in the case, he says there could be more.

Washington is being held on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

