Green Bay schools working on three models for school year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - "Next school year will look and feel very different." That's what the Green Bay Area Public School District says as it continues to work on plans for school during a pandemic.

The district is working with the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health and Humane Services and local medical experts. The district has also reviewed responses to a survey of community members. Some voiced concerns about returning to the classroom due to health conditions in the family.

Right now, the district is working on three models: on-site learning (in the classroom); off-site learning (virtual); and blended learning.

"I recognize that as a parent/guardian it is hard to plan for next school year when there are still so many unknowns. The District plan will need to be flexible to respond to new information as our medical community and scientists learn more about COVID-19," reads a statement from Superintendent Stephen Murley.

Murley says the following principals are guiding plans for the school year:

Keeping students and staff safe and healthy.

Ensuring access and equity for all students.

Maintaining continuity of learning.

Communicating with stakeholders.

Ensuring flexibility to meet the needs and advocate for all students, while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Murley is asking parents, guardians and students to give their input. Surveys and focus groups will be held. The district says families can provide feedback on this community input form.

School year updates: https://gbaps.org/our_district/coronavirus/parent_communication

