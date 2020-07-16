Advertisement

Green Bay schools working on three models for school year

"Next school year will look and feel very different."
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - "Next school year will look and feel very different." That's what the Green Bay Area Public School District says as it continues to work on plans for school during a pandemic.

The district is working with the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health and Humane Services and local medical experts. The district has also reviewed responses to a survey of community members. Some voiced concerns about returning to the classroom due to health conditions in the family.

Right now, the district is working on three models: on-site learning (in the classroom); off-site learning (virtual); and blended learning.

"I recognize that as a parent/guardian it is hard to plan for next school year when there are still so many unknowns. The District plan will need to be flexible to respond to new information as our medical community and scientists learn more about COVID-19," reads a statement from Superintendent Stephen Murley.

Murley says the following principals are guiding plans for the school year:

  • Keeping students and staff safe and healthy.
  • Ensuring access and equity for all students.
  • Maintaining continuity of learning.
  • Communicating with stakeholders.
  • Ensuring flexibility to meet the needs and advocate for all students, while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Murley is asking parents, guardians and students to give their input. Surveys and focus groups will be held. The district says families can provide feedback on this community input form.

School year updates: https://gbaps.org/our_district/coronavirus/parent_communication

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers issues 18 pardons

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A pardon is an “official act of forgiveness.”

News

Dr. Rai: We have power to control coronavirus with masking, distancing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the Dr. Redfield’s prediction, Wisconsin’s trend and a message of hope about a new vaccine.

News

Kewaunee County needs help with school supply donation drive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
School supply donations are being accepted at several churches and the Kewaunee County Health and Human Services Building.

News

WATCH: Kewaunee County school supplies needed

Updated: 5 hours ago
County is looking for donations to fill backpacks.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on fall concerns, masking policies

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dr. Rai on how we can prevent a rough few months when flu returns.

Packers

Hospitality industry stands to lose millions with no fans for preseason activities

Updated: 11 hours ago
A preseason home game can bring in about $15 million in economic impact to the area.

News

Protest held outside a suspected Appleton drug house

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Last week, Appleton Police arrested more than 13 people while executing a search warrant at the house after a yearlong investigation.

News

Protest held at suspected drug house in Appleton

Updated: 11 hours ago
Protest held at suspected drug house in Appleton

News

Oshkosh couple celebrates 70 years of love

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Betty and Arthur Stelzner’s children made plans to throw their parents a surprise wedding anniversary before the pandemic hit.

News

Fans sound off on Packers announcement regarding no fans for Family night, training camp and preseason

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Green Bay Packers fans are sounding off after the team confirmed Wednesday that no fans will be allowed at training camp practices, the annual Family night activities, and home preseason games.