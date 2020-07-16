Advertisement

Goodwill announces mask mandate for regional stores, training centers

Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will require customers to wear masks at all 27 stores and training centers
(WHSV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will require customers to wear masks at all 27 stores and training centers in the region starting Monday, July 20.

Visit https://www.goodwillncw.org/ for more information on the stores.

Goodwill is the latest store to announce a mask mandate. Target, Walmart, Kroger, Kohl’s and CVS have recently announced mask requirements for customers.

“As an essential human services organization with a retail operation that fuels our mission, it’s important for us to do our part to slow the spread in our communities,” Goodwill NCW President and CEO Chris Hess said. “Our top priority throughout this pandemic has been and always will continue to be to protect the health and safety of our team members, customers and communities.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization recommend masking to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Goodwill NCW retail store and training center team members will work with customers who come to the store without a mask to find a solution. Customers who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition will be accommodated and are encouraged to wear an alternative option such as a face shield,” reads a statement from Goodwill.

Goodwill employees have been masking since May 26.

The National Retail Federation has encouraged retailers to adopt masking policies for customers and employees.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin nears 40,000 coronavirus cases with 900 new positive tests

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
6.31% of tests were positive, reversing a three-day downward trend.

News

Notre Dame Academy announces “hybrid” back to school plan

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 8.

News

Smokey Bear sign returned to Oconto County ranger station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Smokey Bear sign warns residents and visitors about the risk of fire danger and preventing wildfires.

News

Ripon College to require masks during Vice President visit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
“I respect that there are people who disagree with my decision,” the school’s president, Zach Messitte, said in an internal email sent Wednesday to the campus community.

Latest News

News

Man sentenced to federal prison in odometer tampering scheme

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Griesbach ordered Taylor to serve 18 months in federal prison for count one in the indictment--Conspiracy.

News

Gov. Evers issues 18 pardons

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A pardon is an “official act of forgiveness.”

News

Green Bay schools working on three models for school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The district is working with the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health and Humane Services and local medical experts.

News

Dr. Rai: We have power to control coronavirus with masking, distancing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to talk about the Dr. Redfield’s prediction, Wisconsin’s trend and a message of hope about a new vaccine.

News

Kewaunee County needs help with school supply donation drive

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
School supply donations are being accepted at several churches and the Kewaunee County Health and Human Services Building.

News

WATCH: Kewaunee County school supplies needed

Updated: 10 hours ago
County is looking for donations to fill backpacks.