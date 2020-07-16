Goodwill announces mask mandate for regional stores, training centers

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will require customers to wear masks at all 27 stores and training centers in the region starting Monday, July 20.

Visit https://www.goodwillncw.org/ for more information on the stores.

Goodwill is the latest store to announce a mask mandate. Target, Walmart, Kroger, Kohl’s and CVS have recently announced mask requirements for customers.

“As an essential human services organization with a retail operation that fuels our mission, it’s important for us to do our part to slow the spread in our communities,” Goodwill NCW President and CEO Chris Hess said. “Our top priority throughout this pandemic has been and always will continue to be to protect the health and safety of our team members, customers and communities.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization recommend masking to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“Goodwill NCW retail store and training center team members will work with customers who come to the store without a mask to find a solution. Customers who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition will be accommodated and are encouraged to wear an alternative option such as a face shield,” reads a statement from Goodwill.

Goodwill employees have been masking since May 26.

The National Retail Federation has encouraged retailers to adopt masking policies for customers and employees.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.