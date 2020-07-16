Advertisement

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

It’s in Southern California
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of the 1980s comedy “The Golden Girls” can pick up a bit of TV history for a cool $3 million.

The model for the house that Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy shared on the show is for sale. But it’s not in South Florida.

You can find it in Brentwood, California.

Exteriors of the modest mid-century ranch were used in the first season of the TV series that was set in Miami.

But when the show starring Bea Arthur and Betty White became a mega-hit, an exact replica was built on a studio backlot.

The original owner says he got a modest fee from the show’s producers for featuring his home.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Home visit connects felon to financial fraud scheme

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Prosecutors say Brandon Washington worked with a waitress to steal customers' information

State

Silver Alert issued for woman involved in crash who kept driving

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
85-year-old Patricia Jicha is driving a black, 2009 Nissan Murano with front-end damage and its air bags deployed. There’s a small, black poodle in the car with her.

News

Green Bay schools working on three models for school year

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Mackenzie Amundsen
The district is working with the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health and Humane Services and local medical experts.

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

News

Green Bay schools plan for fall reopening

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Three plans are being considered to bring students and staff together safely.

Latest News

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

Crime

Home-monitoring check uncovers Brown County credit card fraud scheme

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Investigators say Brandon Washington and a waitress stole restaurant customers' identities.

News

Brillion considers replacing police department with sheriff's patrols

Updated: 1 hour ago
The city is exploring if it's cost effective after losing a lot of tax revenue when Brillion Ironworks closed

News

More businesses require masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Customers will be required to wear masks in a growing number of stores