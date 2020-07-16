Fans sound off on Packers announcement regarding no fans for Family night, training camp and preseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers fans are sounding off after the team confirmed Wednesday that no fans will be allowed at training camp practices, the annual Family night activities, and home preseason games.

Family Night will be held at Lambeau Field and televised statewide with no fans.

Fans that Action 2 News spoke with Wednesday said it didn’t come as a surprise, and many of them said they’re disappointed they won’t have the chance to cheer the team on in-person, at least at the beginning of the season.

“It’s kind of a bummer. If we’re going to be allowed in to watch the games, why not have just the separation and the masks and all,” said fan Dale Stevens.

The team had previously announced the annual shareholders meeting would be virtual, and that if fans are allowed at regular season games, the stadium’s capacity would be significantly reduced and masks would be mandatory.

Many fans have had an opportunity to see their favorite team in action at Lambeau Field, with some traveling thousands of miles from out of state for that experience.

One fan told Action 2 News that they’re hanging on to hope there will be people in the stands for the regular season.

“I think it’s going to take away from the whole NFL experience across the board all teams. It’s the energy you feel at Lambeau – there’s nothing like it. There’s absolutely nothing like it,” said Packers fan Christine Clark.

“I understand why they’re doing it. It kind of sucks, but at the same time in order to get better and get the economy going and get the country started up again, we kind of need to restrict the things that we love in order to make it a better world for everybody,” said fan Isaiah Devasure.

Fans tell us they’ll still be tuning in to cheer for their favorite team from home, and are hopeful for the chance to do it in-person again soon.

“I feel like players, a lot of players focus on the fans, and that’s like some of their major fuel to their fire to push them,” says Packers fan Aidan King.

