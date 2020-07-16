Advertisement

Brillion to explore possibly bringing county deputies in to patrol the city

"Welcome to Brillion" signs greet visitors to the Calumet County city.
"Welcome to Brillion" signs greet visitors to the Calumet County city.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) -The City of Brillion is looking into the possibility of having the Calumet County Sheriff's Office police within its boundaries. Brillion's city council approved a measure, asking the county for a proposal on what that would cost. But the idea isn't sitting well with everyone.

Brillion mayor, Mel Edinger, didn’t mean to ruffle feathers when he came up with the idea of exploring the possibility of the county sheriff’s office patrolling Brillion instead of the city’s police department.

According to Mayor Edinger, "We are very happy with our police force, they're very well liked in this city and they do a great job, so it's nothing like that. It's cost and we've got to be cost effective."

With taxes in Brillion already pretty high, for a city its size, and the loss of more than a half a million dollars in tax revenue with Brillion Ironworks gone, Edinger says he’s simply asking the county to put together a proposal to see the cost of it policing the city versus the police department. The police department’s expense budget is almost a million dollars for coverage 24/7 with backup.

Edinger's just trying to find out if the county can provide the same exact services for less money, adding, "I don't know what's feasible, if it's a hundred thousand, two hundred thousand, what it can be and it's all going to depend on the coverage we want, so it may not go anywhere."

City council member TJ Moehr voted against asking the county for a proposal, citing his support for the police department.

"It's a slap in the face. Here, come to work, just so you know we're interviewing someone for less money and if they take it you're gone," says Moehr.

According to Moehr you can't put a price on safety and while he understands the financial aspect, he believes changes to the police department aren't where cuts should be made.

He adds, "I think there's many other options to save money. We've got budget time rolling up here and we're going to take some hard looks at stuff and I don't think this is one of them."

The mayor says this idea is very preliminary and he’s not even sure if it’s the right thing to do.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Silver Alert issued for woman involved in crash who kept driving

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
85-year-old Patricia Jicha is driving a black, 2009 Nissan Murano with front-end damage and its air bags deployed. There’s a small, black poodle in the car with her.

Entertainment

Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Swipe Sports was one of the first to report a possible breakup this week, noticing Patrick unfollowed Rodgers’ Instagram account.

News

Smokey Bear sign returned to Oconto County ranger station

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Smokey Bear sign warns residents and visitors about the risk of fire danger and preventing wildfires.

News

Fox Valley business reacts to big box stores implementing mask mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Fox Valley business and community members share their thoughts about big box stores' mask mandates.

Latest News

News

Racial disparities in maternal care

Updated: 1 hour ago
The CDC says Black women are 2 to 3 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

News

More stores make face masks mandatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
A lot of local businesses were already asking customers to use masks

News

Maternity care disparities for black women

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tia Johnson
One study suggested that here in Wisconsin Black women are five times as likely to die.

News

Oconto County manure spill thinning as it nears bay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rain sent manure from farm fields into a tributary of the Little Suamico River, causing a fish kill and water quality problems.

State

Wisconsin unemployment falls to 8.5%, below national average

Updated: 1 hours ago
Industries hardest hit earlier in the pandemic, such as leisure and hospitality, were the ones driving the recovery as businesses began to reopen, the state's chief economist says.

News

Wisconsin nears 40,000 coronavirus cases with 900 new positive tests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
6.31% of tests were positive, reversing a three-day downward trend.